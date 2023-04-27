The Boston Celtics and the Atlanta Hawks will square off in a decisive Game 6 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Celtics vs. Hawks matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Hawks vs. Celtics Game Info

Date: Thursday, April 27, 2023

Thursday, April 27, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT, BSSE, and NBCS-BOS

TNT, BSSE, and NBCS-BOS Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: State Farm Arena

Hawks vs. Celtics Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Hawks vs. Celtics Betting Trends

The Celtics' +535 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 6.5 points per game) is a result of scoring 117.9 points per game (fourth in the NBA) while giving up 111.4 per contest (fourth in the league).

The Hawks score 118.4 points per game (third in NBA) and concede 118.1 (25th in league) for a +24 scoring differential overall.

These teams score 236.3 points per game between them, 5.3 more than this game's point total.

Opponents of these teams combine to average 229.5 points per game, 1.5 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.

Boston has put together a 45-34-3 ATS record so far this year.

Atlanta is 35-44-3 ATS this year.

Hawks Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season) Trae Young 27.5 -115 26.2 Dejounte Murray 21.5 -115 20.5 De'Andre Hunter 14.5 -115 15.4 Bogdan Bogdanovic 11.5 -115 14.0 John Collins 10.5 -130 13.1

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.