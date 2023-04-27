The Boston Celtics and Atlanta Hawks are facing off in the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, with a decisive Game 6 coming up.

Hawks vs. Celtics Game Info

When: Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: Bally Sports

Hawks Stats Insights

The Hawks' 48.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is two percentage points higher than the Celtics have allowed to their opponents (46.3%).

This season, Atlanta has a 30-20 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 46.3% from the field.

The Hawks are the 10th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at 20th.

The Hawks score seven more points per game (118.4) than the Celtics allow their opponents to score (111.4).

Atlanta is 39-23 when it scores more than 111.4 points.

Hawks Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23 the Hawks are putting up more points at home (119.6 per game) than away (117.2). And they are allowing less at home (117.4) than away (118.9).

The Hawks average 0.6 more assists per game at home (25.3) than away (24.7).

Hawks Injuries