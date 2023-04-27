The Atlanta Hawks, John Collins included, match up versus the Boston Celtics at 8:30 PM ET on Thursday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Last time out, which was on April 25, Collins produced 22 points in a 119-117 win against the Celtics.

With prop bets available for Collins, let's examine some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

John Collins Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 13.1 12.6 Rebounds 4.5 6.5 5.1 Assists -- 1.2 0.9 PRA -- 20.8 18.6 PR 15.5 19.6 17.7 3PM 1.5 1 1.8



Looking to bet on one or more of John Collins' player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

John Collins Insights vs. the Celtics

This season, he's put up 9.3% of the Hawks' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 10 per contest.

Collins is averaging 3.4 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 9.6% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

Collins' Hawks average 102.9 possessions per game, which ranks 10th among NBA teams, while the Celtics have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 16th with 101.9 possessions per contest.

The Celtics concede 111.4 points per contest, fourth-ranked in the NBA.

Giving up 44 rebounds per contest, the Celtics are the 18th-ranked team in the league.

Looking at assists, the Celtics are ranked second in the league, giving up 23.1 per contest.

Giving up 11.6 made 3-pointers per contest, the Celtics are the fifth-ranked team in the league.

John Collins vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/25/2023 31 22 2 1 4 0 1 4/23/2023 25 5 5 1 1 1 0 4/21/2023 21 8 5 1 2 0 0 4/18/2023 30 5 6 1 1 1 0 4/15/2023 29 12 4 1 0 2 0 3/11/2023 30 11 9 1 0 1 0 11/16/2022 32 12 3 0 0 3 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Collins or any of his Hawks teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.