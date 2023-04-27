Lightning vs. Maple Leafs: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - NHL Playoffs First Round Game 5
The Tampa Bay Lightning go on the road to square off against the Toronto Maple Leafs for Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs First Round on Thursday, April 27, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on TBS, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, and BSSUN. The Maple Leafs hold a 3-1 lead in the series. Oddsmakers list the Lightning as the underdog in this decisive matchup, giving them +135 moneyline odds against the Maple Leafs (-155).
Lightning vs. Maple Leafs Game Info
- When: Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TBS, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, and BSSUN
- Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario
Lightning Betting Insights
- This season the Lightning have won seven of the 19 games, or 36.8%, in which they've been an underdog.
- This season Tampa Bay has won one of its seven games when it's the underdog by at least +135 on the moneyline.
- The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 42.6% chance of victory for the Lightning.
Lightning vs. Maple Leafs Rankings
|Maple Leafs Total (Rank)
|Lightning Total (Rank)
|278 (9th)
|Goals
|280 (8th)
|220 (7th)
|Goals Allowed
|252 (14th)
|63 (7th)
|Power Play Goals
|71 (3rd)
|45 (11th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|53 (16th)
Lightning Advanced Stats
- In its past 10 games, Tampa Bay has hit the over twice.
- During the past 10 games, the Lightning and their opponents averaged 1.0 more goal than their season game score average of 9.4 goals.
- The Lightning's 280 total goals (3.4 per game) are the eighth-most in the NHL.
- The Lightning have conceded 3.1 goals per game, 252 total, which ranks 14th among league teams.
- Their +28 goal differential ranks 11th in the league.
