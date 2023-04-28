The Los Angeles Dodgers (13-13) and St. Louis Cardinals (10-16) square off on Friday at 10:10 PM ET, beginning a three-game series at Dodger Stadium.

The probable pitchers are Dustin May (2-1) for the Dodgers and Jack Flaherty (2-2) for the Cardinals.

Dodgers vs. Cardinals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, April 28, 2023

Friday, April 28, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: May - LAD (2-1, 3.07 ERA) vs Flaherty - STL (2-2, 3.29 ERA)

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Dustin May

The Dodgers will send May (2-1) to the mound for his sixth start this season.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed two hits in 5 1/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs.

The 25-year-old has pitched to a 3.07 ERA this season with 5.8 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 3.1 walks per nine across five games.

He has two quality starts in five chances this season.

May has five starts in a row of five innings or more.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jack Flaherty

Flaherty makes the start for the Cardinals, his sixth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 3.29 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 27 1/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the righty went six innings against the Seattle Mariners, allowing three earned runs while surrendering five hits.

The 27-year-old has an ERA of 3.29, with 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings in five games this season. Opponents have a .200 batting average against him.

Flaherty has registered one quality start this season.

Flaherty is aiming for his sixth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.4 innings per start.

Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old's 3.29 ERA ranks 35th, 1.354 WHIP ranks 62nd, and 8.6 K/9 ranks 42nd.

