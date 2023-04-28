The New York Islanders and Carolina Hurricanes play in Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at UBS Arena on Friday, April 28, starting at 7:00 PM ET on TBS, SN360, and TVAS2. The Hurricanes are up 3-2. The Hurricanes have +100 moneyline odds against the favored Islanders (-120).

Islanders vs. Hurricanes Game Info

When: Friday, April 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, April 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, SN360, and TVAS2

TBS, SN360, and TVAS2 Where: UBS Arena in Elmont, New York

Favorite Underdog Total Islanders (-120) Hurricanes (+100) -

Islanders Betting Insights

The Islanders have a 25-16 record when favored on the moneyline this season.

New York is 22-16 (winning 57.9% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -120 or shorter.

The Islanders have an implied moneyline win probability of 54.5% in this game.

Hurricanes Betting Insights

The Hurricanes have been listed as an underdog 13 times this season, and won six, or 46.2%, of those games.

Carolina has entered nine games this season as an underdog by +100 or more and is 4-5 in those contests.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 50.0% chance of victory for the Hurricanes.

Islanders vs. Hurricanes Rankings

Islanders Total (Rank) Hurricanes Total (Rank) 242 (22nd) Goals 262 (15th) 217 (5th) Goals Allowed 210 (2nd) 34 (32nd) Power Play Goals 50 (18th) 39 (2nd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 40 (3rd)

Islanders Advanced Stats

In New York's past 10 games, it went over once.

In their past 10 games, the Islanders are putting up 0.3 more goals per game than their season-long average.

The Islanders are ranked 22nd in the league with 242 goals this season, an average of 3.0 per contest.

The Islanders are ranked fifth in league play for the fewest goals against this season, having given up 217 total goals (2.6 per game).

Their goal differential (+25) ranks them 12th in the NHL.

Hurricanes Advanced Stats

The Hurricanes and their opponents hit the over on just one occasion over Carolina's last 10 contests.

Over their last 10 games, the Hurricanes and their opponents are scoring 1.1 fewer goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 8.4.

The Hurricanes have the league's 15th-ranked scoring offense (262 total goals, 3.2 per game).

The Hurricanes have allowed 2.6 goals per game, 210 total, the second-fewest among league teams.

Their +52 goal differential is seventh-best in the league.

