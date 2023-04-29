Brandon Hagel and the Tampa Bay Lightning meet the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at Amalie Arena, on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Thinking about a bet on Hagel in the Lightning-Maple Leafs matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Brandon Hagel vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, CBC, SportsNet, and BSSUN

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -135)

0.5 points (Over odds: -135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +150)

Hagel Season Stats Insights

Hagel's plus-minus this season, in 18:38 per game on the ice, is +23.

In Hagel's 81 games played this season he's scored in 26 of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Hagel has a point in 45 of 81 games this season, with multiple points in 18 of them.

Hagel has an assist in 34 of 81 games played this season, including multiple assists four times.

Hagel's implied probability to go over his point total is 57.4% based on the odds.

Hagel has an implied probability of 40% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Hagel Stats vs. the Maple Leafs

On the defensive side, the Maple Leafs are one of the stingiest squads in the league, allowing 220 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks seventh.

The team's goal differential (+58) ranks fifth-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Toronto 81 Games 19 64 Points 11 30 Goals 2 34 Assists 9

