After the second round of the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Eric Cole is in fourth at -9.

Looking to wager on Eric Cole at the Mexico Open at Vidanta this week? Keep reading for all the stats and odds you can use before you make your picks.

Eric Cole Insights

Cole has finished below par on seven occasions, completed his day without a bogey once and finished nine rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 14 rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score three times in his last 14 rounds.

Cole has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 14 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

In his past five appearances, Cole has finished in the top five once.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut three times.

In his past five tournaments, Cole has finished within five shots of the leader once. He posted a score that was better than average twice.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 17 29 -8 262 0 10 2 2 $1.4M

Mexico Open at Vidanta Insights and Stats

Cole finished fourth on the leaderboard in his previous appearance at this event, in 2023.

In the past year, the Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,295 yards, 161 yards shorter than the 7,456-yard par 71 for this week's event.

The courses that Cole has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,251 yards, while Vidanta Vallarta will be 7,456 yards this week.

Cole's Last Time Out

Cole finished in the 46th percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the Valero Texas Open, with an average of 3.06 strokes.

He averaged 4.03 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 40) at the Valero Texas Open, which placed him in the 66th percentile of the field.

On the 16 par-5 holes at the Valero Texas Open, Cole shot better than 64% of the competitors (averaging 4.69 strokes).

Cole did not have a birdie on any of the 16 par-3s at the Valero Texas Open (the other competitors averaged 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at the Valero Texas Open, Cole carded less bogeys or worse (one) than the field average (2.0).

Cole's 10 birdies or better on par-4s at the Valero Texas Open were more than the tournament average of 5.1.

At that most recent outing, Cole posted a bogey or worse on eight of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 6.3).

Cole ended the Valero Texas Open with a birdie or better on six of the 16 par-5s, more than the field average of 4.2.

On the 16 par-5s at the Valero Texas Open, Cole recorded fewer bogeys or worse (one) than the field's average of 1.4.

Mexico Open at Vidanta Time and Date Info

Date: April 27-30, 2023

April 27-30, 2023 Course: Vidanta Vallarta

Vidanta Vallarta Location: Vallarta, Mexico

Vallarta, Mexico Par: 71 / 7,456 yards

71 / 7,456 yards

All statistics in this article reflect Cole's performance prior to the 2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta.

All statistics in this article reflect Cole's performance prior to the 2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta.