The Tampa Bay Lightning are on their home ice at Amalie Arena to square off against the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs First Round on Saturday, April 29, starting at 7:00 PM ET on TBS. The Maple Leafs are up 3-2.

Lightning Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

Lightning vs. Maple Leafs Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 4/27/2023 Maple Leafs Lightning 4-2 TB 4/24/2023 Lightning Maple Leafs 5-4 (F/OT) TOR 4/22/2023 Lightning Maple Leafs 4-3 (F/OT) TOR 4/20/2023 Maple Leafs Lightning 7-2 TOR 4/18/2023 Maple Leafs Lightning 7-3 TB

Lightning Stats & Trends

The Lightning have conceded 252 total goals (3.1 per game), ranking 14th in league play in goals against.

The Lightning score the eighth-most goals in the league (280 total, 3.4 per game).

In their past 10 games, the Lightning have gone 3-5-2 to earn 55.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive side, the Lightning have given up 4.3 goals per game (43 total) over those 10 matchups.

They have scored 36 goals over that stretch.

Lightning Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Nikita Kucherov 82 31 80 111 98 57 100% Brayden Point 82 50 44 94 45 51 50.5% Steven Stamkos 81 33 51 84 54 26 53.8% Alex Killorn 82 28 37 65 54 40 50% Brandon Hagel 81 30 34 64 48 92 28.4%

Maple Leafs Stats & Trends

The Maple Leafs' total of 220 goals allowed (2.7 per game) is seventh in the NHL.

With 278 goals (3.4 per game), the Maple Leafs have the league's ninth-best offense.

In their last 10 games, the Maple Leafs have gone 7-2-1 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive end, the Maple Leafs have given up 2.8 goals per game (28 total) in those 10 matchups.

They have put up 38 goals during that time.

Maple Leafs Key Players