Mikhail Sergachev will be on the ice when the Tampa Bay Lightning and Toronto Maple Leafs play on Saturday at Amalie Arena in Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs First Round, starting at 7:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Sergachev's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Mikhail Sergachev vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -149)

0.5 points (Over odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -120)

Sergachev Season Stats Insights

In 79 games this season, Sergachev has averaged 23:48 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +13.

Sergachev has netted a goal in a game 10 times this year in 79 games played, including multiple goals once.

Sergachev has a point in 44 of 79 games this season, with multiple points in 19 of them.

Sergachev has an assist in 40 of 79 games played this season, including multiple assists 14 times.

Sergachev's implied probability to go over his point total is 59.8% based on the odds.

There is a 54.5% chance of Sergachev having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sergachev Stats vs. the Maple Leafs

On the defensive side, the Maple Leafs have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, giving up 220 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks seventh.

The team has the NHL's fifth-best goal differential at +58.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Toronto 79 Games 19 63 Points 9 10 Goals 2 53 Assists 7

