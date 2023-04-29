Nikita Kucherov will be in action when the Tampa Bay Lightning and Toronto Maple Leafs face off on Saturday at Amalie Arena in Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs First Round, beginning at 7:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Kucherov's props versus the Maple Leafs? Scroll down for stats and information.

Nikita Kucherov vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, CBC, SportsNet, and BSSUN

TBS, CBC, SportsNet, and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +120)

1.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -204)

Kucherov Season Stats Insights

Kucherov has averaged 20:07 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -2).

Kucherov has a goal in 29 games this season out of 82 games played, including multiple goals three times.

Kucherov has a point in 71 of 82 games this season, with multiple points in 32 of them.

Kucherov has an assist in 59 of 82 games played this season, including multiple assists 21 times.

The implied probability is 45.5% that Kucherov hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Kucherov has an implied probability of 67.1% of going over his assist prop bet.

Kucherov Stats vs. the Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs have conceded 220 goals in total (2.7 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team has the NHL's fifth-best goal differential at +58.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Toronto 82 Games 17 111 Points 19 31 Goals 6 80 Assists 13

