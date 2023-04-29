Victor Hedman Player Prop Bets: Lightning vs. Maple Leafs - NHL Playoffs First Round Game 6
Victor Hedman will be on the ice when the Tampa Bay Lightning and Toronto Maple Leafs meet on Saturday at Amalie Arena in Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs First Round, beginning at 7:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Hedman's props? Here is some information to assist you.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!
Victor Hedman vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TBS, CBC, SportsNet, and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Hedman Season Stats Insights
- Hedman's plus-minus this season, in 23:43 per game on the ice, is +10.
- In nine of 76 games this year, Hedman has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.
- Hedman has a point in 38 of 76 games this season, with multiple points in 12 of them.
- In 31 of 76 games this season, Hedman has registered an assist, and in 11 of those matches recorded two or more.
- Hedman's implied probability to go over his point total is 47.6% based on the odds.
- The implied probability of Hedman going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 38.5%.
Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.
Hedman Stats vs. the Maple Leafs
- The Maple Leafs have conceded 220 goals in total (2.7 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the league.
- The team has the NHL's fifth-best goal differential at +58.
|2022-2023 Season
|Stat
|vs. Toronto
|76
|Games
|19
|49
|Points
|11
|9
|Goals
|2
|40
|Assists
|9
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.