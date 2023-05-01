The Denver Nuggets (53-29) are monitoring just one player on the injury report heading into Game 2 of the second round of the NBA playoffs against the Phoenix Suns (45-37) at Ball Arena on Monday, May 1 at 10:00 PM ET.

These squads match up for the second straight game after the Nuggets defeated the Suns 125-107 on Saturday. Jamal Murray topped the Nuggets with 34 points, while Kevin Durant put up 29 for the Suns.

Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info

Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Nikola Jokic C Questionable Wrist 24.5 11.8 9.8

Phoenix Suns Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Cameron Payne PG Questionable Back 10.3 2.2 4.5

Nuggets vs. Suns Game Info

When: Monday, May 1, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, May 1, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: TNT

Nuggets Season Insights

The Nuggets put up 115.8 points per game, only 4.2 more points than the 111.6 the Suns allow.

Denver is 47-8 when scoring more than 111.6 points.

On the offensive side of the ball, the Nuggets have had a hard time putting the ball in the basket over their last 10 games, scoring 113.7 points per contest over that span as opposed to the 115.8 they've put up over the course of this season.

Denver connects on 11.8 three-pointers per game (18th in the league) compared to its opponents' 11.4. It shoots 37.9% from deep while its opponents hit 34.4% from long range.

The Nuggets average 116.3 points per 100 possessions on offense (second in the league), and give up 112.9 points per 100 possessions (19th in the NBA).

Suns Season Insights

The Suns put up an average of 113.6 points per game, just 1.1 more points than the 112.5 the Nuggets give up to opponents.

Phoenix has put together a 34-10 record in games it scores more than 112.5 points.

While the Suns are scoring 113.6 points per game in 2022-23, they have improved that mark in their last 10 games, amassing 117.2 a contest.

Phoenix hits 12.2 three-pointers per game (13th in the league), while its opponents have made 11.4 on average.

The Suns record 112.1 points per 100 possessions (17th in league), while allowing 110.1 points per 100 possessions (seventh in NBA).

Nuggets vs. Suns Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Nuggets -4 228.5

