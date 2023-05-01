The NBA Playoffs will see the Denver Nuggets and the Phoenix Suns meet in the second round, with Game 2 next to come.

Nuggets vs. Suns Game Info

When: Monday, May 1, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: TNT

Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info

Nuggets Stats Insights

This season, the Nuggets have a 50.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.8% higher than the 46.6% of shots the Suns' opponents have knocked down.

In games Denver shoots higher than 46.6% from the field, it is 45-16 overall.

The Suns are the 11th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 18th.

The Nuggets score just 4.2 more points per game (115.8) than the Suns allow (111.6).

When Denver puts up more than 111.6 points, it is 47-8.

Suns Stats Insights

The Suns' 46.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Nuggets have allowed to their opponents.

Phoenix is 23-9 when it shoots higher than 47.8% from the field.

The Suns are the 11th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 16th.

The Suns put up an average of 113.6 points per game, just 1.1 more points than the 112.5 the Nuggets give up.

Phoenix is 34-10 when it scores more than 112.5 points.

Nuggets Home & Away Comparison

The Nuggets average 119.4 points per game at home, compared to 112.2 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 7.2 points per contest.

Defensively Denver has been better in home games this year, surrendering 109.6 points per game, compared to 115.3 when playing on the road.

Looking at three-point shooting, the Nuggets have played better at home this year, draining 12.4 threes per game with a 39% three-point percentage, compared to 11.3 threes per game and a 36.7% three-point percentage in road games.

Suns Home & Away Comparison

The Suns put up 114.1 points per game at home, 0.9 more than away (113.2). On defense they give up 109.2 per game, 4.7 fewer points than away (113.9).

In 2022-23 Phoenix is allowing 4.7 fewer points per game at home (109.2) than away (113.9).

This season the Suns are picking up fewer assists at home (26.8 per game) than on the road (27.7).

Nuggets Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Nikola Jokic Questionable Wrist

Suns Injuries