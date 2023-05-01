On Monday, Vaughn Grissom (coming off going 1-for-2) and the Atlanta Braves face the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Tylor Megill. First pitch is at 4:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-2) against the Mets.

Vaughn Grissom Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Monday, May 1, 2023

Monday, May 1, 2023 Game Time: 4:40 PM ET

4:40 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Citi Field

Mets Starter: Tylor Megill

TV Channel: SNY

SNY Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Vaughn Grissom At The Plate

Grissom is hitting .298 with a double and a walk.

Grissom enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .294.

Grissom has recorded a hit in 11 of 13 games this season (84.6%), including three multi-hit games (23.1%).

In 13 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.

In five games this year, Grissom has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored a run in two games this season, but just one run each time.

Vaughn Grissom Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 7 5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (85.7%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (14.3%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (28.6%)

Mets Pitching Rankings