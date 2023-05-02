Braves vs. Marlins: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
The Miami Marlins and Atlanta Braves will play on Tuesday at LoanDepot park, at 6:40 PM ET, with Jorge Soler and Sean Murphy among those expected to step up at the plate.
The favored Marlins have -130 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Braves, who are listed at +110. The over/under is 7.5 runs for this game.
Braves vs. Marlins Odds & Info
- Date: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV: BSFL
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: LoanDepot park
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Marlins
|-130
|+110
|7.5
|-115
|-105
|-
|-
|-
Braves Recent Betting Performance
- The Braves are underdogs for the first time in a while, as they have not been listed as underdogs in their last 10 games.
- When it comes to the total, the Braves and their opponents are 7-3-0 in their previous 10 games.
- The Braves' previous 10 matchups have not had a runline posted by sportsbooks.
Braves Betting Records & Stats
- The Braves have won in each of the two contests they have played as underdogs this season.
- Atlanta has played as an underdog of +110 or more once this season and won that game.
- The Braves have an implied victory probability of 47.6% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.
- Atlanta and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 17 of its 29 opportunities.
- The Braves have played just one game with a spread this season and covered in that contest.
Braves Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|7-7
|12-3
|6-5
|13-5
|12-7
|7-3
