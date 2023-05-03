Braves vs. Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers Today - May 3
Ronald Acuna Jr. leads the Atlanta Braves (20-10) into a matchup with Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins (16-14) at LoanDepot park, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET. Acuna is hitting .362, third-best in the league, and Arraez is first at .435.
The Braves will give the nod to Kyle Wright (0-1) versus the Marlins and Braxton Garrett (1-0).
Braves vs. Marlins Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV: BSFL
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: LoanDepot park
- Probable Pitchers: Wright - ATL (0-1, 4.86 ERA) vs Garrett - MIA (1-0, 2.45 ERA)
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kyle Wright
- The Braves' Wright (0-1) will make his fifth start of the season.
- The right-hander's last start was on Thursday, when he tossed three innings without allowing a run on two hits in a matchup with the Miami Marlins.
- The 27-year-old has pitched in four games this season with a 4.86 ERA and 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .254.
Kyle Wright vs. Marlins
- The Marlins are batting .246 this season, 15th in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .375 (21st in the league) with 26 home runs.
- The right-hander has allowed the Marlins to go 2-for-11 in three innings this season.
Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Braxton Garrett
- The Marlins will send Garrett (1-0) to make his fifth start of the season. He is 1-0 with a 2.45 ERA and 19 strikeouts over 22 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Thursday, the lefty went three scoreless innings against the Atlanta Braves while surrendering one hit.
- The 25-year-old has a 2.45 ERA and 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings across five games this season, while giving up a batting average of .284 to opposing batters.
- Garrett will try to pick up his third game of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging 4.4 innings per appearance.
Braxton Garrett vs. Braves
- The opposing Braves offense has the fourth-ranked slugging percentage (.450) and ranks fourth in home runs hit (46) in all of MLB. They have a collective .254 batting average, and are ninth in the league with 255 total hits and seventh in MLB action scoring 156 runs.
- Garrett has a 0 ERA and a 0.333 WHIP against the Braves this season in three innings pitched, allowing a .100 batting average over one appearance.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.