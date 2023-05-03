How to Watch the Celtics vs. 76ers: Streaming & TV Channel Info for Eastern Conference Semifinals Game 2
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The NBA Playoffs will see the Boston Celtics and the Philadelphia 76ers face off in the second round, with Game 2 coming up.
Celtics vs. 76ers Game Info
- When: Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: TNT
Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info
Celtics Stats Insights
- The Celtics are shooting 47.5% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points higher than the 47.3% the 76ers allow to opponents.
- Boston is 38-4 when it shoots better than 47.3% from the field.
- The Celtics are the seventh-ranked rebounding team in the league, the 76ers sit at 26th.
- The Celtics record seven more points per game (117.9) than the 76ers give up (110.9).
- Boston has a 48-12 record when putting up more than 110.9 points.
76ers Stats Insights
- The 76ers have shot at a 48.7% rate from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points greater than the 46.3% shooting opponents of the Celtics have averaged.
- This season, Philadelphia has a 43-11 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 46.3% from the field.
- The 76ers are the 26th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at 20th.
- The 76ers' 115.2 points per game are only 3.8 more points than the 111.4 the Celtics allow.
- When it scores more than 111.4 points, Philadelphia is 43-7.
Celtics Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively the Celtics have played better when playing at home this season, scoring 120.5 points per game, compared to 115.4 per game on the road.
- Boston is surrendering 110.5 points per game this season in home games, which is 1.9 fewer points than it is allowing when playing on the road (112.4).
- When it comes to three-pointers, the Celtics have fared better in home games this season, averaging 16.2 treys per game with a 37.9% three-point percentage, compared to 15.8 threes per game and a 37.4% three-point percentage when playing on the road.
76ers Home & Away Comparison
- At home the 76ers average 114.2 points per game, two less than away (116.2). Defensively they concede 109.5 points per game at home, 2.8 less than away (112.3).
- Philadelphia is conceding fewer points at home (109.5 per game) than away (112.3).
- At home the 76ers are picking up 25.7 assists per game, 1.1 more than on the road (24.6).
Celtics Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Marcus Smart
|Questionable
|Chest Contusion
76ers Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Joel Embiid
|Questionable
|Knee
