Player props are available for Martin Necas and Jack Hughes, among others, when the Carolina Hurricanes host the New Jersey Devils at PNC Arena on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings Sportsbook!

Hurricanes vs. Devils Game Info

When: Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SNE, SNO, SNP, and TVAS

ESPN, SNE, SNO, SNP, and TVAS Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Hurricanes vs Devils Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Carolina Hurricanes

Martin Necas Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +120)

0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -149)

One of Carolina's top offensive players this season is Necas, who has scored 71 points in 82 games (28 goals and 43 assists).

Necas Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Islanders Apr. 28 0 0 0 2 vs. Islanders Apr. 25 0 0 0 1 at Islanders Apr. 23 1 0 1 3 at Islanders Apr. 21 0 0 0 3 vs. Islanders Apr. 19 0 0 0 3

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Sebastian Aho Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -164, Under Odds: +135)

0.5 (Over Odds: -164, Under Odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -185)

Sebastian Aho has racked up 68 points (0.9 per game), scoring 36 goals and adding 32 assists.

Aho Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Islanders Apr. 28 1 0 1 4 vs. Islanders Apr. 25 1 0 1 4 at Islanders Apr. 23 1 2 3 3 at Islanders Apr. 21 0 0 0 3 vs. Islanders Apr. 19 0 1 1 4

Brent Burns Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -141, Under Odds: +110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -141, Under Odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -145)

Brent Burns has scored 18 goals and added 42 assists through 82 games for Carolina.

Burns Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Islanders Apr. 28 0 0 0 5 vs. Islanders Apr. 25 0 0 0 6 at Islanders Apr. 23 0 1 1 5 at Islanders Apr. 21 0 0 0 1 vs. Islanders Apr. 19 0 2 2 4

Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!

NHL Props Today: New Jersey Devils

Jack Hughes Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -233, Under Odds: +185)

0.5 (Over Odds: -233, Under Odds: +185) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -130)

Hughes' 43 goals and 56 assists in 78 games for New Jersey add up to 99 total points on the season.

Hughes Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Rangers May. 1 0 1 1 2 at Rangers Apr. 29 0 1 1 9 vs. Rangers Apr. 27 0 0 0 1 at Rangers Apr. 24 1 0 1 5 at Rangers Apr. 22 1 0 1 5

Put your picks to the test and bet on Hurricanes vs. Devils player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Nico Hischier Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +140)

0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -130)

Nico Hischier has posted 80 total points (1.0 per game) this campaign. He has 31 goals and 49 assists.

Hischier Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Rangers May. 1 0 1 1 3 at Rangers Apr. 29 0 1 1 3 vs. Rangers Apr. 27 0 1 1 4 at Rangers Apr. 24 0 1 1 3 at Rangers Apr. 22 0 1 1 4

Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.