Jayson Tatum and the rest of the Boston Celtics match up versus the Philadelphia 76ers in the NBA Playoffs on Wednesday, at 8:00 PM ET.

In his last appearance, a 119-115 loss to the 76ers, Tatum tallied 39 points, 11 rebounds and five assists.

With prop bets in place for Tatum, let's dive into some stats and trends to assist you in making good picks.

Jayson Tatum Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 29.5 30.1 28.1 Rebounds 9.5 8.8 9.1 Assists 4.5 4.6 5 PRA 43.5 43.5 42.2 PR 38.5 38.9 37.2 3PM 3.5 3.2 3.2



Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info

Jayson Tatum Insights vs. the 76ers

Tatum is responsible for attempting 21.4% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 21.1 per game.

This season, he's accounted for 18.3% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 3.2 per game.

Tatum's opponents, the 76ers, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 99.8 possessions per game, while his Celtics rank 16th in possessions per game with 101.9.

The 76ers give up 110.9 points per game, third-ranked in the league.

Allowing 41.2 rebounds per contest, the 76ers are the second-ranked team in the NBA.

Giving up 24.2 assists per contest, the 76ers are the sixth-ranked squad in the NBA.

The 76ers concede 11.6 made 3-pointers per contest, fifth-ranked in the league.

Jayson Tatum vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/1/2023 44 39 11 5 4 1 1 4/4/2023 38 19 6 6 2 0 3 2/25/2023 36 18 13 6 3 1 0 2/8/2023 37 12 8 9 1 1 1 10/18/2022 39 35 12 4 2 1 1

