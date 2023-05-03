Marcell Ozuna Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Marlins - May 3
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Marcell Ozuna -- 2-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Miami Marlins, with Braxton Garrett on the hill, on May 3 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Marlins.
Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Looking to place a prop bet on Marcell Ozuna? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Braves Injury Report
|Braves vs Marlins Betting Trends & Stats
|Braves vs Marlins Player Props
|Braves vs Marlins Pitching Matchup
|Braves vs Marlins Prediction
|How to Watch Braves vs Marlins
|Braves vs Marlins Odds
Marcell Ozuna At The Plate
- Ozuna has a double, two home runs and nine walks while hitting .111.
- Ozuna has had a base hit in six of 19 games this season, and multiple hits once.
- He has hit a home run in two of 19 games played this year, and in 2.8% of his plate appearances.
- Ozuna has picked up an RBI twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored in five games this season (26.3%), but has had no multi-run games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|10
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (30.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (10.0%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (20.0%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (10.0%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (10.0%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Marlins pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Marlins' 4.53 team ERA ranks 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to surrender 37 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 20th in baseball).
- Garrett (1-0 with a 2.45 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Marlins, his fifth of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Thursday, the lefty tossed three scoreless innings against the Atlanta Braves while surrendering one hit.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 2.45, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opposing hitters have a .284 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.