Game 1 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round will see the Edmonton Oilers visit the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday, May 3, beginning at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN.

Watch on ESPN as the Oilers attempt to knock off the Golden Knights.

Oilers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Oilers vs. Golden Knights Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
3/28/2023 Golden Knights Oilers 7-4 EDM
3/25/2023 Oilers Golden Knights 4-3 (F/OT) VEG
1/14/2023 Golden Knights Oilers 4-3 EDM
11/19/2022 Oilers Golden Knights 4-3 (F/OT) EDM

Oilers Stats & Trends

  • Defensively, the Oilers are conceding 256 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 17th in NHL play.
  • The Oilers lead the league with 325 total goals (4.0 per game).
  • Over the last 10 contests, the Oilers are 8-0-2 (80.0% of possible points).
  • Over on the defensive side, the Oilers have allowed 2.5 goals per game (25 total) over those 10 matchups.
  • They have averaged 4.1 goals per game (41 total) during that time.

Oilers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Connor McDavid 82 64 89 153 77 82 51.8%
Leon Draisaitl 80 52 76 128 102 77 54.9%
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins 82 37 67 104 31 56 45.3%
Zach Hyman 79 36 47 83 30 33 50%
Darnell Nurse 82 12 31 43 76 41 -

Golden Knights Stats & Trends

  • The Golden Knights' total of 225 goals allowed (2.7 per game) is 11th in the NHL.
  • The Golden Knights have 267 goals this season (3.3 per game), 14th in the NHL.
  • In the past 10 contests, the Golden Knights are 7-1-2 (75.0% of possible points).
  • Over on the defensive side, the Golden Knights have allowed 21 goals (2.1 per game) over those 10 matchups.
  • They have averaged 3.4 goals per game (34 total) over that stretch.

Golden Knights Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Jack Eichel 67 27 39 66 54 47 45.3%
Chandler Stephenson 81 16 49 65 30 64 58.1%
Jonathan Marchessault 76 28 29 57 30 40 37.5%
Reilly Smith 78 26 30 56 38 30 57.1%
Alex Pietrangelo 73 11 43 54 52 56 100%

