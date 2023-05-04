Jesus Luzardo will start for the Miami Marlins on Thursday at LoanDepot park against Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.

The Braves are -105 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favored Marlins (-115). The contest's total has been set at 8.5 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Braves gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Braves vs. Marlins Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, May 4, 2023

Thursday, May 4, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Marlins -115 -105 8.5 -110 -110 - - -

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Braves Recent Betting Performance

The Braves have been the underdog just one time in the past 10 contests and won that game.

In their last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, the Braves and their opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Braves' previous 10 contests have not had a runline posted by sportsbooks.

Read More About This Game

Braves Betting Records & Stats

The Braves have been named as the underdog three times this year and have yet to lose any of those games.

Atlanta is undefeated in three games this season when it's the underdog by -105 or more on the moneyline.

The Braves have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Games involving Atlanta have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 18 of 31 chances this season.

The Braves have played just one game with a spread this season and covered in that contest.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Braves Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 7-7 14-3 6-5 15-5 13-7 8-3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.