Sean Murphy Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Marlins - May 4
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Sean Murphy and his .706 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Jesus Luzardo and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Thursday at 4:10 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-3) in his most recent appearance against the Marlins.
Sean Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Sean Murphy At The Plate
- Murphy leads Atlanta in total hits (26) this season while batting .289 with 15 extra-base hits.
- He ranks 41st in batting average, fifth in on base percentage, and third in slugging among the qualifying batters in MLB play.
- In 51.9% of his 27 games this season, Murphy has picked up at least one hit. He's also had nine multi-hit games.
- In seven games this season, he has gone deep (25.9%, and 7% of his trips to the dish).
- Murphy has driven home a run in 11 games this season (40.7%), including more than one RBI in 14.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..
- He has scored in 14 games this season (51.9%), including multiple runs in five games.
Sean Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|14
|7 (53.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (50.0%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (42.9%)
|8 (61.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (42.9%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (28.6%)
|5 (38.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (42.9%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Marlins pitching staff ranks 20th in the league.
- The Marlins' 4.84 team ERA ranks 22nd among all league pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to allow 43 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (to rank 24th in baseball).
- Luzardo makes the start for the Marlins, his seventh of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.48 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Friday against the Chicago Cubs, when the lefty tossed 6 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 25-year-old ranks 35th in ERA (3.48), 55th in WHIP (1.337), and 16th in K/9 (10.2) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
