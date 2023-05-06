Spencer Strider will toe the rubber for the Atlanta Braves (22-11) on Saturday, May 6 versus the Baltimore Orioles (22-10), who will counter with Kyle Bradish. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:15 PM ET at Truist Park.

Oddsmakers list the Braves as -250 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Orioles +200 moneyline odds. The game's over/under is set at 8 runs.

Braves vs. Orioles Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Saturday, May 6, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Probable Pitchers: Strider - ATL (4-0, 2.57 ERA) vs Bradish - BAL (1-1, 6.14 ERA)

Braves vs. Orioles Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Braves vs. Orioles Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have entered the game as favorites 28 times this season and won 18, or 64.3%, of those games.

The Braves have played six times as moneyline favorites with odds of -250 or shorter, and claimed a victory in each game.

The implied probability of a win from Atlanta, based on the moneyline, is 71.4%.

The Braves have a 5-3 record from the eight games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Atlanta and its opponents combined to go over the run total seven times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Orioles have come away with seven wins in the 12 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Orioles have yet to play a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +200.

The Orioles have been underdogs once in the past 10 games and won that contest.

In the last 10 games with a total, Baltimore and its opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +500 1st 1st

