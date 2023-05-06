From May 4- 7, Tommy Fleetwood will hit the course at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina to compete in the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship. It's a par-71 that spans 7,538 yards, with a purse of $20,000,000.00 on the line.

Looking to place a bet on Fleetwood at the Wells Fargo Championship this week? Read on for the statistics you can use before you make your picks.

Tommy Fleetwood Insights

Over his last 20 rounds, Fleetwood has shot below par on 11 occasions, while also carding one bogey-free round and 13 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has posted a top-five score in two of his last 20 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day five times.

Fleetwood has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in five of his last 20 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day 10 times.

Fleetwood has finished in the top five in one of his past five tournaments.

Fleetwood has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his past five events. During that same span, he's posted a better-than-average score three times.

Fleetwood has qualified for the weekend six times in a row, and hopes to extend that run this week.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 17 26 -4 280 0 15 5 5 $3.4M

Wells Fargo Championship Insights and Stats

In Fleetwood's past two appearances at this event, he has finished among the top 20 once, and his average finish has been 14th.

Fleetwood has made the cut in one of his past two appearances at this tournament.

The most recent time Fleetwood played this event was in 2021, and he finished 14th.

This event will take place on a par 71 that registers at 7,538 yards, 243 yards longer than the average for Tour stops in the past year.

Golfers at Quail Hollow Club have averaged a score of -1 per tournament, higher than the Tour-wide scoring average of -5 during the past year.

The average course Fleetwood has played i the last year (7,304 yards) is 234 yards shorter than the course he'll be playing this week (7,538).

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -3. That's lower than this course, which has a scoring average of -1.

Fleetwood's Last Time Out

Fleetwood was in the 27th percentile on par 3s at the RBC Heritage, with an average of 3.13 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

He averaged 3.86 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 44) at the RBC Heritage, which was good enough to place him in the 84th percentile of the field on par 4s (the tournament average was 3.96).

Fleetwood was better than 85% of the field at the RBC Heritage on the tournament's 12 par-5 holes, averaging 4.42 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.63.

Fleetwood recorded a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the RBC Heritage (the other golfers averaged 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at the RBC Heritage, Fleetwood had three bogeys or worse (more than the field average of two).

Fleetwood's 11 birdies or better on the 44 par-4s at the RBC Heritage were more than the field average (6.2).

In that most recent competition, Fleetwood's performance on the 44 par-4s included a bogey or worse five times (the field's average was worse, at 5.1).

Fleetwood finished the RBC Heritage with a birdie or better on seven par-5 holes, while the field averaged 3.8 on the 12 par-5s.

The field at the RBC Heritage averaged 0.7 bogeys or worse on the 12 par-5s, but Fleetwood finished without one.

Wells Fargo Championship Time and Date Info

Date: May 4- 7, 2023

May 4- 7, 2023 Course: Quail Hollow Club

Quail Hollow Club Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Par: 71 / 7,538 yards

71 / 7,538 yards Fleetwood Odds to Win: +5000

