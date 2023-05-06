Vaughn Grissom Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Orioles - May 6
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Atlanta Braves and Vaughn Grissom, who went 0-for-4 with an RBI last time in action, battle Kyle Bradish and the Baltimore Orioles at Truist Park, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.
He is looking to get back on track following a four-strikeout performance in his last game against the Marlins.
Vaughn Grissom Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Vaughn Grissom At The Plate
- Grissom is hitting .258 with a double and two walks.
- Grissom has gotten at least one hit in 72.2% of his games this year (13 of 18), with at least two hits three times (16.7%).
- He has not homered in his 18 games this year.
- In six games this season, Grissom has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in four of 18 games so far this season.
Vaughn Grissom Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|12
|5 (83.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (66.7%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (8.3%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (16.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (25.0%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles have a 4.56 team ERA that ranks 19th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (39 total, 1.2 per game).
- Bradish gets the start for the Orioles, his fifth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 6.14 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday against the Detroit Tigers, the right-hander went 4 2/3 innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- In four games this season, the 26-year-old has amassed a 6.14 ERA and 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .323 to opposing hitters.
