Oddsmakers have listed player props for Jayson Tatum, Joel Embiid and others when the Boston Celtics visit the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center on Sunday at 3:30 PM ET.

Celtics vs. 76ers Game Info

Date: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Sunday, May 7, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Wells Fargo Center

NBA Props Today: Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 27.5 (-125) 9.5 (+100) 4.5 (-128) 2.5 (-182)

Tatum's 30.1 points per game average is 2.6 points more than Sunday's over/under.

Tatum's per-game rebound average -- 8.8 -- is 0.7 fewer than his prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (9.5).

Tatum has averaged 4.6 assists per game this year, 0.1 more than his prop bet for Sunday (4.5).

Tatum has averaged 3.2 made three-pointers per game, 0.7 more than his over/under in Sunday's game (2.5).

Jaylen Brown Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (-105) 5.5 (-133) 3.5 (-111) 2.5 (+105)

Jaylen Brown's 26.6 points per game are 2.1 higher than Sunday's prop total.

He averages 1.4 more rebounds than his prop bet Sunday of 5.5.

Brown picks up 3.5 assists per game, equal to his prop bet on Sunday.

He drains 2.4 three-pointers per game, 0.1 less than his prop bet total on Sunday (2.5).

Derrick White Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 12.5 (-105) 3.5 (+110) 2.5 (-149) 1.5 (-133)

Sunday's prop bet for Derrick White is 12.5 points, 0.1 more than his season average.

White averages 0.1 more rebounds than his over/under on Sunday (which is 3.5).

White's assist average -- 3.9 -- is higher than Sunday's assist over/under (2.5).

White has connected on 1.8 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Sunday (1.5).

NBA Props Today: Philadelphia 76ers

Joel Embiid Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 27.5 (-125) 10.5 (-120) 3.5 (+115) 0.5 (-118)

Embiid's 33.1 points per game are 5.6 points more than Sunday's over/under.

Embiid averages 0.3 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Sunday (which is 10.5).

Embiid averages 4.2 assists, 0.7 more than Sunday's over/under.

Embiid's 1.0 three-pointer made per game is 0.5 more than his over/under on Sunday.

James Harden Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 20.5 (-110) 5.5 (-133) 8.5 (+100) 2.5 (-110)

The 21.0 points James Harden has scored per game this season is 0.5 more than his prop bet over/under set for Sunday (20.5).

Harden has pulled down 6.1 rebounds per game, 0.6 more than his prop bet for Sunday's game (5.5).

Harden has averaged 10.7 assists per game this season, 2.2 more than his prop bet for Sunday (8.5).

Harden has made 2.8 three pointers per game, 0.3 more than his over/under in Sunday's game (2.5).

