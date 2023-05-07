The Los Angeles Dodgers (20-14) and San Diego Padres (18-16) meet on Sunday at 7:10 PM ET at PETCO Park, attempting to break a 1-1 series tie.

The Dodgers will give the nod to Julio Urias (4-3) versus the Padres and Joe Musgrove (1-0).

Dodgers vs. Padres Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Sunday, May 7, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Urias - LAD (4-3, 3.86 ERA) vs Musgrove - SD (1-0, 10.80 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Julio Urías

Urias (4-3) will take the mound for the Dodgers, his eighth start of the season.

The left-hander gave up one earned run in seven innings pitched on Wednesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Philadelphia Phillies.

The 26-year-old has pitched to a 3.86 ERA this season with 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 1.8 walks per nine across seven games.

He has started seven games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in four of them.

Urias has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

Padres Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Joe Musgrove

The Padres will look to Musgrove (1-0) to open the game and make his third start of the season.

His last appearance came on Saturday, April 29 against the San Francisco Giants, when the righty tossed 3 1/3 innings, surrendering seven earned runs while allowing six hits.

In two appearances this season, he has put up a 10.80 ERA and averages 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings while opposing batters are hitting .351 against him.

Musgrove is trying to record his second start of five or more innings this year in this matchup.

