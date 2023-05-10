Travis d'Arnaud Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Red Sox - May 10
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Travis d'Arnaud is available when the Atlanta Braves take on Brayan Bello and the Boston Red Sox at Truist Park Wednesday at 7:20 PM ET.
He returns to action for the first time since May 10, when he went 0-for-2 against the Padres.
Travis d'Arnaud Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Travis d'Arnaud At The Plate
- d'Arnaud is hitting .333 with three doubles.
- This season, d'Arnaud has totaled at least one hit in six of eight games (75.0%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has not gone deep in his eight games this season.
- d'Arnaud has driven in a run in four games this year (50.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored a run in two games this year, and had multiple runs in one of those games.
Travis d'Arnaud Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|2
|GP
|6
|1 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (83.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (50.0%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The Red Sox pitching staff is 19th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox have the 26th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.97).
- Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs allowed (49 total, 1.3 per game).
- Bello gets the start for the Red Sox, his fifth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 5.71 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 17 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Thursday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he tossed five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- In four games this season, the 23-year-old has an ERA of 5.71, with 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .338 against him.
