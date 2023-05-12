Bo Bichette and the Toronto Blue Jays hit the field on Friday at Rogers Centre against Spencer Strider, who is the named starter for the Atlanta Braves. First pitch is at 7:07 PM ET.

The Braves are the favorite in this one, at -160, while the underdog Blue Jays have +135 odds to win. The matchup's total is set at 8.5 runs.

Braves vs. Blue Jays Odds & Info

Date: Friday, May 12, 2023

Time: 7:07 PM ET

TV: SN1

Location: Toronto, Ontario

Venue: Rogers Centre

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Braves -160 +135 8.5 -115 -105 - - -

Braves Recent Betting Performance

The Braves have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 5-3 in those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Braves and their opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Braves' last 10 games.

Braves Betting Records & Stats

The Braves are 21-11 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 65.6% of those games).

Atlanta has gone 12-4 (winning 75% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -160 or shorter.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Braves' implied win probability is 61.5%.

Atlanta has combined with opponents to go over the total 22 times this season for a 22-14-1 record against the over/under.

The Braves have had a run line set for just one game this season, and they covered.

Braves Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 10-9 15-3 8-5 17-7 16-9 9-3

