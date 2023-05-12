The Los Angeles Lakers (43-39) take on the Golden State Warriors (44-38) at 10:00 PM ET on Friday at Crypto.com Arena. Anthony Davis of the Lakers is a player to watch in this game.

How to Watch Lakers vs. Warriors

Game Day: Friday, May 12

Friday, May 12 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Arena: Crypto.com Arena

Crypto.com Arena Location: Los Angeles, California

Lakers' Last Game

The Lakers were defeated by the Warriors on Wednesday, 121-106. LeBron James scored 25 in a losing effort, while Curry paced the winning squad with 27 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM LeBron James 25 9 3 2 1 3 Anthony Davis 23 9 3 0 0 0 D'Angelo Russell 15 4 2 1 1 1

Warriors' Last Game

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Stephen Curry 27 3 8 0 1 3 Andrew Wiggins 25 7 5 1 0 2 Draymond Green 20 10 4 2 1 1

Lakers vs Warriors Additional Info

Lakers Players to Watch

Davis paces the Lakers at 12.5 rebounds per contest, while also putting up 2.6 assists and 25.9 points.

James paces the Lakers with 28.9 points per contest and 6.8 assists, while also putting up 8.3 rebounds.

D'Angelo Russell paces his team in assists per game (6.2), and also posts 17.8 points and 3 rebounds. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 0.4 blocked shots.

Jarred Vanderbilt is putting up 7.9 points, 2.4 assists and 7.4 rebounds per contest.

Malik Beasley posts 12.7 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Warriors Players to Watch

Curry gets the Warriors 29.4 points, 6.1 rebounds and 6.3 assists per contest. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Jordan Poole is the Warriors' top scorer (20.4 points per game) and assist man (4.5), and averages 2.7 rebounds.

Klay Thompson is putting up 21.9 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game, making 43.6% of his shots from the field and 41.2% from 3-point range, with 4.4 triples per contest (first in NBA).

Draymond Green is putting up a team-high 6.8 assists per game. And he is producing 8.5 points and 7.2 rebounds, making 52.7% of his shots from the floor.

Kevon Looney paces the Warriors in rebounding (9.3 per game), and posts 7 points and 2.5 assists. He also averages 0.6 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name Team PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Stephen Curry GS 30.6 5.2 6.6 1.2 0.4 4.4 Anthony Davis LAL 21.5 13.7 2.6 1.2 3 0.3 LeBron James LAL 23 10 5 0.7 1.1 1.6 Andrew Wiggins GS 17.2 6.3 2.2 0.9 1.1 1.6 D'Angelo Russell LAL 15 3.3 5.2 0.7 0.3 2 Draymond Green GS 9.2 6.1 6.3 1.5 1 0.3

