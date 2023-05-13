Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves will try to beat Bo Bichette and the Toronto Blue Jays when the teams square off on Saturday at 3:07 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Braves vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, May 13, 2023

Saturday, May 13, 2023 Time: 3:07 PM ET

3:07 PM ET TV Channel: SN1

SN1 Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Discover More About This Game

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Braves have hit 60 homers this season, which ranks fourth in the league.

Atlanta ranks second in the majors with a .456 team slugging percentage.

The Braves rank ninth in MLB with a .258 team batting average.

Atlanta has scored 199 runs this season, which ranks seventh in MLB.

The Braves are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking fourth with an OBP of .338.

The Braves rank 19th with an average of 9.1 strikeouts per game.

Atlanta averages 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, second-most in the majors.

Atlanta has pitched to a 3.51 ERA this season, which ranks sixth in baseball.

Braves pitchers have a 1.240 WHIP this season, 10th-best in the majors.

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Bryce Elder (3-0) will take to the mound for the Braves and make his eighth start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Sunday, when he gave up one earned run and allowed four hits in 5 1/3 innings against the Baltimore Orioles.

He has earned a quality start four times in seven starts this season.

Elder has seven starts in a row of five innings or more.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 5/6/2023 Orioles W 5-4 Home Spencer Strider Kyle Bradish 5/7/2023 Orioles W 3-2 Home Bryce Elder Tyler Wells 5/9/2023 Red Sox W 9-3 Home Charlie Morton Nick Pivetta 5/10/2023 Red Sox L 5-2 Home Dylan Lee Brayan Bello 5/12/2023 Blue Jays L 3-0 Away Spencer Strider Chris Bassitt 5/13/2023 Blue Jays - Away Bryce Elder José Berríos 5/14/2023 Blue Jays - Away Bryce Elder Yusei Kikuchi 5/15/2023 Rangers - Away Charlie Morton Dane Dunning 5/16/2023 Rangers - Away - Nathan Eovaldi 5/17/2023 Rangers - Away Spencer Strider Martín Pérez 5/19/2023 Mariners - Home Bryce Elder Bryce Miller

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.