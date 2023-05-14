The Philadelphia 76ers are 6.5-point underdogs heading into a decisive Game 7 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on Sunday, starting at 3:30 PM ET on ABC. The series is tied 3-3.

Celtics vs. 76ers Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, May 14, 2023

Time: 3:30 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: ABC

Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Venue: TD Garden

Celtics vs. 76ers Score Prediction

Prediction: Celtics 116 - 76ers 111

Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Celtics vs. 76ers

Pick ATS: 76ers (+ 6.5)

76ers (+ 6.5) Pick OU: Over (201)



The 76ers (48-34-0 ATS) have covered the spread 53.7% of the time, 4.8% more often than the Celtics (44-35-3) this season.

Philadelphia covers the spread when it is a 6.5-point underdog or more 100% of the time. That's more often than Boston covers as a favorite of 6.5 or more (44.2%).

When it comes to exceeding the point total in 2022-23, Philadelphia and its opponents do it more often (53.7% of the time) than Boston and its opponents (52.4%).

As a moneyline underdog this season, the 76ers are 13-13, while the Celtics are 53-21 as moneyline favorites.

Celtics Performance Insights

Boston has been shining on both offense and defense this year, ranking fourth-best in the NBA in points per game (117.9) and fourth-best in points allowed per game (111.4).

This year, the Celtics rank seventh in the league in assists, dishing out 26.7 per game.

The Celtics rank second-best in the NBA by draining 16 three-pointers per game. In terms of three-point percentage, they rank sixth in the league at 37.6%.

Boston has taken 52% two-pointers and 48% from three-point land this season. Of the team's baskets, 62% are two-pointers and 38% are three-pointers.

76ers Performance Insights

Offensively, Philadelphia is the 14th-ranked team in the league (115.2 points per game). On defense, it is third-best (110.9 points conceded per game).

With 25.2 assists per game, the 76ers are 16th in the NBA.

Beyond the arc, the 76ers are 11th in the NBA in 3-pointers made per game (12.6). They are best in 3-point percentage at 38.7%.

Philadelphia takes 38.9% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 61.1% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 30.9% of Philadelphia's baskets are 3-pointers, and 69.1% are 2-pointers.

