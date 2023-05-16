How to Watch the Braves vs. Rangers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 16
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Adolis Garcia and the Texas Rangers take the field on Tuesday at Globe Life Field against Jared Shuster, who is starting for the Atlanta Braves. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Braves vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, May 16, 2023
- Time: 8:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- Venue: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Discover More About This Game
|Braves Injury Report
|Rangers vs Braves Betting Trends & Stats
|Rangers vs Braves Pitching Matchup
|Rangers vs Braves Player Props
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Braves have hit 69 homers this season, which ranks third in the league.
- Fueled by 148 extra-base hits, Atlanta ranks second in MLB with a .465 slugging percentage this season.
- The Braves rank 10th in MLB with a .258 team batting average.
- Atlanta has scored 218 runs this season, which ranks fifth in MLB.
- The Braves have an OBP of .339 this season, which ranks second in MLB.
- The Braves rank 19th with an average of nine strikeouts per game.
- Atlanta averages 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, first-most in the majors.
- Atlanta pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.47 ERA this year, fifth-best in baseball.
- Braves pitchers have a 1.264 WHIP this season, 11th in the majors.
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Braves will send Shuster to the mound for his first start this season.
- This will be the first MLB start for the 24-year-old left-hander.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/10/2023
|Red Sox
|L 5-2
|Home
|Dylan Lee
|Brayan Bello
|5/12/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 3-0
|Away
|Spencer Strider
|Chris Bassitt
|5/13/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 5-2
|Away
|Bryce Elder
|José Berríos
|5/14/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 6-5
|Away
|Collin McHugh
|Yusei Kikuchi
|5/15/2023
|Rangers
|W 12-0
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Cody Bradford
|5/16/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|Jared Shuster
|Dane Dunning
|5/17/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|Spencer Strider
|Nathan Eovaldi
|5/19/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|Bryce Miller
|5/20/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|-
|Logan Gilbert
|5/21/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|George Kirby
|5/22/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|-
|Dustin May
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.