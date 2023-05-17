Bam Adebayo and his Miami Heat teammates take on the Boston Celtics in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday.

Last time out, which was on May 12, Adebayo posted 23 points, nine rebounds and two steals in a 96-92 win versus the Knicks.

Below, we break down Adebayo's stats and trends to help you pick out the top prop bets.

Bam Adebayo Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 17.5 20.4 17.7 Rebounds 9.5 9.2 9.2 Assists 2.5 3.2 3.1 PRA 29.5 32.8 30 PR 27.5 29.6 26.9



Looking to bet on one or more of Bam Adebayo's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Heat vs Celtics Additional Info

Bam Adebayo Insights vs. the Celtics

Adebayo is responsible for attempting 15.9% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 14.9 per game.

Adebayo's opponents, the Celtics, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 101.9 possessions per game, while his Heat average 99.2 per game, which ranks 29th among NBA teams.

Defensively, the Celtics are fourth in the league, giving up 111.4 points per contest.

On the boards, the Celtics are ranked 18th in the NBA, allowing 44 rebounds per contest.

The Celtics concede 23.1 assists per game, second-ranked in the NBA.

Bam Adebayo vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/24/2023 37 30 15 1 0 1 2 12/2/2022 38 28 7 3 0 1 1 11/30/2022 39 23 6 5 1 0 2 10/21/2022 35 19 8 5 0 0 2

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Adebayo or any of his Heat teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.