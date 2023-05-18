How to Watch the Nuggets vs. Lakers: Streaming & TV Channel Info for Western Conference Finals Game 2
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
The NBA Playoffs will see the Denver Nuggets and the Los Angeles Lakers face off in the Western Conference Finals, with Game 2 coming up.
Nuggets vs. Lakers Game Info
- When: Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- TV: ESPN
Nuggets vs Lakers Additional Info
Nuggets Stats Insights
- This season, the Nuggets have a 50.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.5% higher than the 46.9% of shots the Lakers' opponents have made.
- In games Denver shoots better than 46.9% from the field, it is 45-16 overall.
- The Nuggets are the 18th best rebounding team in the league, the Lakers rank sixth.
- The 115.8 points per game the Nuggets record are just 0.8 fewer points than the Lakers give up (116.6).
- When Denver totals more than 116.6 points, it is 37-4.
Lakers Stats Insights
- The Lakers have shot at a 48.2% rate from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points greater than the 47.8% shooting opponents of the Nuggets have averaged.
- Los Angeles is 32-15 when it shoots better than 47.8% from the field.
- The Lakers are the sixth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 16th.
- The Lakers put up only 4.7 more points per game (117.2) than the Nuggets allow their opponents to score (112.5).
- Los Angeles has put together a 36-17 record in games it scores more than 112.5 points.
Nuggets Home & Away Comparison
- The Nuggets score 119.4 points per game in home games, compared to 112.2 points per game on the road, a difference of 7.2 points per contest.
- Defensively Denver has played better at home this year, surrendering 109.6 points per game, compared to 115.3 in road games.
- When playing at home, the Nuggets are draining 1.1 more threes per game (12.4) than away from home (11.3). They also own a higher three-point percentage at home (39%) compared to in road games (36.7%).
Lakers Home & Away Comparison
- The Lakers score 117 points per game at home, 0.3 fewer points than on the road (117.3). On defense they concede 113.8 per game, 5.6 fewer points than away (119.4).
- At home Los Angeles is conceding 113.8 points per game, 5.6 fewer points than it is on the road (119.4).
- The Lakers pick up 0.8 more assists per game at home (25.7) than on the road (24.9).
Nuggets Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Jamal Murray
|Questionable
|Illness
Lakers Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Anthony Davis
|Questionable
|Foot
|Mohamed Bamba
|Out
|Ankle
|LeBron James
|Questionable
|Foot
