Friday's contest between the Atlanta Braves (27-16) and Seattle Mariners (21-22) matching up at Truist Park has a projected final score of 4-3 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Braves, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will begin at 7:20 PM ET on May 19.

The probable starters are Bryce Elder (3-0) for the Braves and Bryce Miller (2-0) for the Mariners.

Braves vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds

  • When: Friday, May 19, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET
  • Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia
  • How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+
Braves vs. Mariners Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Braves 4, Mariners 3.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Mariners

  • Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Braves Performance Insights

  • The Braves have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.
  • In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.
  • Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Braves' last 10 games.
  • The Braves have won 23, or 65.7%, of the 35 games they've played as favorites this season.
  • This season Atlanta has won 16 of its 22 games, or 72.7%, when favored by at least -150 on the moneyline.
  • The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 60% chance of a victory for the Braves.
  • Atlanta has scored the sixth-most runs in the majors this season with 228.
  • The Braves' 3.57 team ERA ranks fourth across all league pitching staffs.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
May 13 @ Blue Jays L 5-2 Bryce Elder vs José Berríos
May 14 @ Blue Jays L 6-5 Collin McHugh vs Yusei Kikuchi
May 15 @ Rangers W 12-0 Charlie Morton vs Cody Bradford
May 16 @ Rangers L 7-4 Jared Shuster vs Dane Dunning
May 17 @ Rangers W 6-5 Spencer Strider vs Nathan Eovaldi
May 19 Mariners - Bryce Elder vs Bryce Miller
May 20 Mariners - Charlie Morton vs Logan Gilbert
May 21 Mariners - Charlie Morton vs George Kirby
May 22 Dodgers - Jared Shuster vs Dustin May
May 23 Dodgers - Spencer Strider vs Julio Urías
May 24 Dodgers - Bryce Elder vs Tony Gonsolin

