Braves vs. Mariners Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 20
Saturday's game that pits the Atlanta Braves (28-16) against the Seattle Mariners (21-23) at Truist Park has a projected final score of 6-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Braves, who is favored in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 7:15 PM ET on May 20.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Jesse Chavez to the mound, while Logan Gilbert (1-2) will take the ball for the Mariners.
Braves vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET
- Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia
- How to Watch on TV: FOX
Braves vs. Mariners Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Braves 6, Mariners 3.
Total Prediction for Braves vs. Mariners
- Total Prediction: Under 9 runs
Braves Performance Insights
- In seven games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Braves have a record of 5-2.
- When it comes to hitting the over, Atlanta and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its last 10 games with a total.
- Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Braves' last 10 games.
- The Braves have been favorites in 36 games this season and won 24 (66.7%) of those contests.
- Atlanta is 22-7 this season when entering a game favored by -135 or more on the moneyline.
- The Braves have a 57.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Atlanta has scored the fifth-most runs in the majors this season with 234.
- The Braves have the fourth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.54).
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 14
|@ Blue Jays
|L 6-5
|Collin McHugh vs Yusei Kikuchi
|May 15
|@ Rangers
|W 12-0
|Charlie Morton vs Cody Bradford
|May 16
|@ Rangers
|L 7-4
|Jared Shuster vs Dane Dunning
|May 17
|@ Rangers
|W 6-5
|Spencer Strider vs Nathan Eovaldi
|May 19
|Mariners
|W 6-2
|Bryce Elder vs Bryce Miller
|May 20
|Mariners
|-
|Jesse Chávez vs Logan Gilbert
|May 21
|Mariners
|-
|Jared Shuster vs George Kirby
|May 22
|Dodgers
|-
|Charlie Morton vs Dustin May
|May 23
|Dodgers
|-
|Spencer Strider vs Julio Urías
|May 24
|Dodgers
|-
|Bryce Elder vs Tony Gonsolin
|May 25
|Phillies
|-
|Charlie Morton vs Aaron Nola
