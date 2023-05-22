Braves vs. Dodgers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Marcell Ozuna and the Atlanta Braves will take on Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Truist Park in the first of a three-game series, Monday at 7:20 PM ET.
Bookmakers list the Braves as -155 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Dodgers +125 moneyline odds to win. The total is 9 runs for the matchup.
Braves vs. Dodgers Odds & Info
- Date: Monday, May 22, 2023
- Time: 7:20 PM ET
- TV: BSSO
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Braves
|-155
|+125
|9
|-120
|+100
|-
|-
|-
Braves Recent Betting Performance
- The Braves have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.
- In their last 10 games with a total, the Braves and their opponents have combined to hit the over five times.
- There has not been a spread set for any of the Braves' last 10 games.
Braves Betting Records & Stats
- The Braves have won 65.8% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (25-13).
- Atlanta has a 15-6 record (winning 71.4% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -155 or shorter.
- Based on this contest's moneyline, the Braves have an implied win probability of 60.8%.
- In the 46 games in which oddsmakers have set an over/under for Atlanta, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 27 times (27-18-1).
- The Braves have had a run line set for only one matchup this season, and they covered.
Braves Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|12-10
|17-7
|9-7
|20-10
|19-13
|10-4
