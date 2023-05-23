Spencer Strider starts for the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday at Truist Park against Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET in this second game of a three-game series.

Braves vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV Channel: TBS

TBS Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Braves are third in baseball with 78 home runs. They average 1.7 per game.

Atlanta ranks second in baseball, slugging .461.

The Braves have the ninth-best batting average in the league (.258).

Atlanta is the seventh-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 5.2 runs per game (246 total).

The Braves are fourth in baseball with a .335 on-base percentage.

The Braves strike out 8.8 times per game, the No. 17 mark in MLB.

The pitching staff for Atlanta has a collective 9.8 K/9, the second-best in the majors.

Atlanta has the fifth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.61).

Pitchers for the Braves combine for the 11th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.261).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Strider gets the start for the Braves, his 10th of the season. He is 4-1 with a 3.14 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 51 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Thursday against the Texas Rangers, the right-hander tossed five innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering six hits.

Strider enters the matchup with four quality starts under his belt this year.

Strider is aiming for his 10th straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.7 innings per appearance on the mound.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 5/17/2023 Rangers W 6-5 Away Spencer Strider Nathan Eovaldi 5/19/2023 Mariners W 6-2 Home Bryce Elder Bryce Miller 5/20/2023 Mariners L 7-3 Home Jesse Chávez Logan Gilbert 5/21/2023 Mariners W 3-2 Home Jared Shuster George Kirby 5/22/2023 Dodgers L 8-6 Home Charlie Morton Gavin Stone 5/23/2023 Dodgers - Home Spencer Strider - 5/24/2023 Dodgers - Home Bryce Elder Tony Gonsolin 5/25/2023 Phillies - Home Charlie Morton Aaron Nola 5/26/2023 Phillies - Home Jared Shuster - 5/27/2023 Phillies - Home Charlie Morton Zack Wheeler 5/28/2023 Phillies - Home Spencer Strider Taijuan Walker

