Dream vs. Lynx: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - May 23
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 12:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, May 23, 2023, the Minnesota Lynx (0-1) hit the court against the Atlanta Dream (0-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Twitter, BSNX, and BSSE.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Dream vs. Lynx matchup.
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!
Dream vs. Lynx Game Info
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Twitter, BSNX, and BSSE
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Arena: Target Center
Dream vs. Lynx Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup available on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Lynx Moneyline
|Dream Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Lynx (-2)
|162
|-135
|+115
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|BetMGM
|Lynx (-2.5)
|161.5
|-135
|+110
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|PointsBet
|Lynx (-2.5)
|161.5
|-140
|+105
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
|Tipico
|Lynx (-2.5)
|162.5
|-140
|+110
|Bet on this game with Tipico
Dream vs. Lynx Betting Trends
- The Lynx covered 14 times in 22 matchups with a spread last season.
- The Dream compiled an 11-14-0 record against the spread last season.
- Lynx games went over the point total 10 out of 22 times last season.
- Last season, 12 of the Dream's games hit the over.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.