Jayson Tatum and his Boston Celtics teammates take the court versus the Miami Heat in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 8:30 PM ET on Tuesday.

In a 128-102 loss to the Heat (his last game) Tatum produced 14 points, 10 rebounds and two steals.

In this article we will dive into Tatum's prop bets, using stats to help you make good predictions.

Jayson Tatum Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 29.5 30.1 28.1 Rebounds 10.5 8.8 10.8 Assists 4.5 4.6 4.6 PRA 45.5 43.5 43.5 PR 40.5 38.9 38.9 3PM 2.5 3.2 2.6



Celtics vs Heat Additional Info

Jayson Tatum Insights vs. the Heat

Tatum is responsible for taking 21.4% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 21.1 per game.

Tatum is averaging 9.3 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 19.7% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

Tatum's Celtics average 101.9 possessions per game, which ranks 16th among NBA teams, while the Heat are one of the league's slowest with 99.2 possessions per contest.

Giving up 109.8 points per game, the Heat are the second-ranked squad in the NBA defensively.

On the boards, the Heat have given up 41.9 rebounds per game, which puts them sixth in the NBA.

The Heat give up 25.6 assists per game, 14th-ranked in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Heat are ranked 28th in the NBA, allowing 13.1 makes per game.

Jayson Tatum vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/21/2023 33 14 10 2 1 0 2 5/19/2023 42 34 13 8 3 0 0 5/17/2023 41 30 7 1 1 1 0 1/24/2023 40 31 14 7 2 0 0 12/2/2022 41 14 12 3 0 0 0 11/30/2022 39 49 11 3 8 0 2 10/21/2022 37 29 5 4 2 2 1

