Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals on Tuesday will see the Dallas Stars and Vegas Golden Knights square off, beginning at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Golden Knights are ahead in the series 2-0. The Stars have -140 moneyline odds against the Golden Knights (+120).

Stars vs. Golden Knights Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Favorite Underdog Total Stars (-140) Golden Knights (+120) -

Stars Betting Insights

The Stars have won 63.8% of their games this season when they've been a moneyline favorite (44-25).

When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -140 or shorter, Dallas has a 33-18 record (winning 64.7% of its games).

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Stars a 58.3% chance to win.

Golden Knights Betting Insights

The Golden Knights have been an underdog in 32 games this season, and won 20 (62.5%).

Vegas has entered 18 games this season as an underdog by +120 or more and is 10-8 in those contests.

The moneyline for this outing implies a 45.5% chance of victory for the Golden Knights.

Stars vs Golden Knights Additional Info

Stars vs. Golden Knights Rankings

Stars Total (Rank) Golden Knights Total (Rank) 281 (7th) Goals 267 (14th) 215 (3rd) Goals Allowed 225 (11th) 64 (5th) Power Play Goals 42 (25th) 40 (3rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 44 (10th)

Stars Advanced Stats

Dallas has not hit the over in its past 10 contests.

The Stars have had an average of total goals scored in their past 10 games, equal to the over/under of .

In their past 10 games, the Stars have scored 0.4 more goals per game than their average on the season.

The Stars score the seventh-most goals in the NHL, averaging 3.4 per game for a total of 281 this season.

The Stars are ranked third in league play for the fewest goals against this season, having conceded 215 total goals (2.6 per game).

The squad has the league's fourth-best goal differential at +66 this season.

Golden Knights Advanced Stats

The Golden Knights are currently on a 10-game streak of failing to hit the over.

The Golden Knights have averaged a total of combined goals over their last 10 games, identical to this game's over/under.

In the last 10 games, the Golden Knights and their opponents averaged 1.2 more goals than their season game score average of 8.7 goals.

The Golden Knights have scored 267 goals this season (3.3 per game) to rank 14th in the NHL.

The Golden Knights' 225 total goals conceded (2.7 per game) rank 11th in the league.

Their ninth-best goal differential is +42.

