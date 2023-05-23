How to Watch the WNBA on Tuesday: TV Channel, Game Times and Odds
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 12:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
In a Tuesday WNBA slate that features two compelling contests, the Connecticut Sun versus the Washington Mystics is a game to watch.
Today's WNBA Games
The Washington Mystics play the Connecticut Sun
The Sun look to pull off an away win at the Mystics on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: NBC Sports Networks
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- WAS Record: 1-1
- CON Record: 2-0
- WAS Stats: 77 PPG (fifth in WNBA), 72 Opp. PPG (fifth)
- CON Stats: 75 PPG (eighth in WNBA), 67.5 Opp. PPG (second)
Players to Watch
- WAS Key Player: Elena Delle Donne (16 PPG, 7.5 RPG, 3 APG)
- CON Key Player: Alyssa Thomas (16 PPG, 13.5 RPG, 6 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: -6
- WAS Odds to Win: -247
- CON Odds to Win: +196
- Total: 158.5 points
The Minnesota Lynx play the Atlanta Dream
The Dream hit the road the Lynx on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: Bally Sports
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- MIN Record: 0-1
- ATL Record: 0-1
- MIN Stats: 66 PPG (11th in WNBA), 77 Opp. PPG (seventh)
- ATL Stats: 78 PPG (fourth in WNBA), 85 Opp. PPG (11th)
Players to Watch
- MIN Key Player: Jessica Shepard (8 PPG, 8 RPG, 7 APG)
- ATL Key Player: Rhyne Howard (20 PPG, 10 RPG, 2 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: -2
- MIN Odds to Win: -135
- ATL Odds to Win: +110
- Total: 161.5 points
