Austin Riley Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Phillies - May 25
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Austin Riley and his .553 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Aaron Nola and the Philadelphia Phillies at Truist Park, Thursday at 7:20 PM ET.
He collected two extra-base hits in his most recent appearance (2-for-4 with two doubles) against the Dodgers.
Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Austin Riley At The Plate
- Riley has 10 doubles, seven home runs and 22 walks while batting .261.
- Riley is batting .353 during his last outings and is on a seven-game hitting streak.
- Riley has picked up a hit in 73.5% of his 49 games this year, with at least two hits in 24.5% of those games.
- Looking at the 49 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in seven of them (14.3%), and in 3.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Riley has driven in a run in 18 games this season (36.7%), including five games with more than one RBI (10.2%).
- He has scored in 49.0% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 6.1%.
Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|18
|.278
|AVG
|.214
|.361
|OBP
|.300
|.375
|SLG
|.443
|5
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|5
|6
|RBI
|12
|18/9
|K/BB
|24/9
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|24
|19 (76.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|17 (70.8%)
|8 (32.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (16.7%)
|13 (52.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (45.8%)
|1 (4.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (25.0%)
|7 (28.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|11 (45.8%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.5 K/9, the fourth-best in MLB.
- The Phillies have the 23rd-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.58).
- Phillies pitchers combine to give up 48 home runs (one per game), the sixth-fewest in baseball.
- Nola makes the start for the Phillies, his 11th of the season. He is 4-3 with a 4.31 ERA and 53 strikeouts through 62 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Saturday against the Chicago Cubs, when he threw seven innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 29-year-old's 4.31 ERA ranks 47th, 1.069 WHIP ranks 18th, and 7.6 K/9 ranks 49th among qualifying pitchers this season.
