Charlie Morton will take the hill for the Atlanta Braves (31-20) on Saturday, May 27 against the Philadelphia Phillies (24-27), who will answer with Zack Wheeler. The first pitch will be thrown at 4:10 PM ET at Truist Park.

The Braves are listed as -140 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Phillies (+115). Atlanta is a 1.5-run favorite (at +145 odds). The game's total is set at 8.5 runs.

Braves vs. Phillies Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Saturday, May 27, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Probable Pitchers: Morton - ATL (5-4, 3.61 ERA) vs Wheeler - PHI (3-4, 4.11 ERA)

Braves vs. Phillies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Braves vs. Phillies Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have entered the game as favorites 42 times this season and won 26, or 61.9%, of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -140 or shorter, the Braves have gone 21-9 (70%).

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 58.3% chance of a victory for Atlanta.

The Braves went 4-4 across the eight games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Atlanta and its opponents combined to hit the over six times.

The Phillies have been victorious in six, or 35.3%, of the 17 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Phillies have come away with a win three times in eight chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or longer on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the Phillies have been underdogs just once and won that contest.

In the last 10 games with a total, Philadelphia and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Braves vs. Phillies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Austin Riley 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+180) Matt Olson 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+280) 0.5 (+140) Ronald Acuña Jr. 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+180) Eddie Rosario 0.5 (-182) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+175) Sean Murphy 0.5 (-208) 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+200)

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +500 1st 1st

