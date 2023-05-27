Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals will see the Vegas Golden Knights take the ice against the Dallas Stars on Saturday, May 27, beginning at 8:00 PM ET and airing on ABC, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Golden Knights lead 3-1 in the series.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

You can watch the action on ABC, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS to see the Golden Knights meet the Stars.

Golden Knights Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ABC, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Golden Knights vs Stars Additional Info

Golden Knights vs. Stars Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
5/25/2023 Stars Golden Knights 3-2 (F/OT) DAL
5/23/2023 Stars Golden Knights 4-0 VEG
5/21/2023 Golden Knights Stars 3-2 (F/OT) VEG
5/19/2023 Golden Knights Stars 4-3 (F/OT) VEG
4/8/2023 Stars Golden Knights 2-1 (F/SO) DAL

Golden Knights Stats & Trends

  • Defensively, the Golden Knights are allowing 225 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank 11th in NHL play.
  • The Golden Knights' 267 total goals (3.3 per game) make them the 14th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
  • In the last 10 contests, the Golden Knights have gone 7-2-1 (80.0% of possible points).
  • Defensively, the Golden Knights have allowed 27 goals (2.7 per game) in those 10 matchups.
  • They have averaged 3.5 goals per game (35 total) during that span.

Golden Knights Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Jack Eichel 67 27 39 66 54 47 45.3%
Chandler Stephenson 81 16 49 65 30 64 58.1%
Jonathan Marchessault 76 28 29 57 30 40 37.5%
Reilly Smith 78 26 30 56 38 30 57.1%
Alex Pietrangelo 73 11 43 54 52 56 100%

Stars Stats & Trends

  • The Stars concede 2.6 goals per game (215 in total), the third-fewest in the league.
  • With 281 goals (3.4 per game), the Stars have the NHL's seventh-best offense.
  • In the last 10 contests, the Stars have gone 5-3-2 (65.0% of possible points).
  • On the defensive end, the Stars have allowed 3.3 goals per game (33 total) over those 10 outings.
  • They are scoring at a three goals-per-game average (30 total) over that span.

Stars Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Jason Robertson 82 46 63 109 66 62 0%
Jamie Benn 82 33 45 78 48 55 60%
Joe Pavelski 82 28 49 77 57 32 53.3%
Roope Hintz 73 37 38 75 38 26 52%
Miro Heiskanen 79 11 62 73 65 53 -

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.