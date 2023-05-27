The Charles Schwab Challenge is entering the final round, and Justin Suh is currently in fourth with a score of -6.

Looking to bet on Justin Suh at the Charles Schwab Challenge this week? Keep reading for all the stats and odds you need before you make your picks.

Justin Suh Insights

Over his last 17 rounds, Suh has scored under par seven times, while also carding eight rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 17 rounds, while scoring among the top 10 in three rounds.

Suh has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in four of his last 17 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.

Suh has finished in the top five in one of his past five tournaments.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut four times.

In his past five tournaments, Suh has finished within five shots of the leader once. He posted a score that was better than average twice.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 21 37 -3 276 0 16 2 3 $1.8M

Charles Schwab Challenge Insights and Stats

Suh finished fourth on the leaderboard in his previous appearance at this event, in 2023.

In the past year, the Tour has played on courses with an average length of 7,300 yards, 91 yards longer than the 7,209-yard par 70 at this week's tournament.

The average course Suh has played in the past year has been 87 yards longer than the 7,209 yards Colonial Country Club will be at for this event.

Suh's Last Time Out

Suh was above average on the 16 par-3 holes at the PGA Championship, averaging 2.94 strokes to finish in the 85th percentile of competitors.

He averaged 4.10 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 48) at the PGA Championship, which was strong enough to land him in the 73rd percentile among all competitors on par 4s (the tournament average was 4.18).

Suh shot better than 35% of the competitors at the PGA Championship on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 5.00 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.96.

Suh carded a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the PGA Championship, better than the field average of 1.3.

On the 16 par-3s at the PGA Championship, Suh recorded one bogey or worse (less than the field average of 2.8).

Suh recorded more birdies or better (six) than the tournament average of 4.5 on the 48 par-4s at the PGA Championship.

In that last tournament, Suh carded a bogey or worse on nine of 48 par-4s (the field averaged 9.7).

Suh ended the PGA Championship without carding a birdie or better on a par-5 hole, while the field averaged 1.3 on the eight par-5s.

The field at the PGA Championship averaged 1.0 bogey or worse on the eight par-5s, but Suh finished without one.

Charles Schwab Challenge Time and Date Info

Date: May 25-28, 2023

May 25-28, 2023 Course: Colonial Country Club

Colonial Country Club Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Par: 70 / 7,209 yards

70 / 7,209 yards

All statistics in this article reflect Suh's performance prior to the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.