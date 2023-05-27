The Atlanta Braves, including Sean Murphy (.205 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Zack Wheeler and the Philadelphia Phillies at Truist Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Phillies.

Sean Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Saturday, May 27, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler

Zack Wheeler TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Sean Murphy At The Plate

Murphy has nine doubles, 10 home runs and 22 walks while hitting .274.

He ranks 55th in batting average, 14th in on base percentage, and 10th in slugging among the qualified batters in baseball.

Murphy enters this game on a seven-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .316.

Murphy has reached base via a hit in 24 games this year (of 42 played), and had multiple hits in 12 of those games.

In 21.4% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 5.7% of his trips to the plate.

Murphy has driven in a run in 16 games this season (38.1%), including eight games with more than one RBI (19.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 21 games this year (50.0%), including six multi-run games (14.3%).

Sean Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 15 .279 AVG .300 .405 OBP .453 .557 SLG .680 9 XBH 9 4 HR 5 15 RBI 17 16/10 K/BB 13/11 0 SB 0 Home Away 23 GP 19 14 (60.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (52.6%) 6 (26.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (31.6%) 13 (56.5%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (42.1%) 4 (17.4%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (26.3%) 8 (34.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (42.1%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings